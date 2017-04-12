Will Aid lawyers hit £25,000 fundraising milestone for charity

A law firm based in Mansfield and Sutton has broken through its fundraising target of £25,000 for taking part in the Will Aid campaign.

Fidler and Pepper Solicitors wrote basic wills for local people and instead of charging them a fee, they asked for a donation to charity. The firm raised £3,735 in 2016, which took their overall total for the campaign over the last eight years to £25,406.

“We are extremely proud of our team for giving up their valuable time and using their skills for such a worthwhile cause,” said Richard Howard, of Fidler and Pepper. “Will Aid is a superb initiative.” Among the charities helped are British Red Cross, NSPCC, Age UK, Christian Aid and Save The Children.