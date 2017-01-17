Who's been up in Mansfield court?

Here are the latest court lists from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Jack Langmoor, 25, of Merville Barracks, Colchester. Admitted criminal damage and assaulting a police officer after attempting break a partition wall at a house in Warsop on December 16. Issued a restraining order and not to contact the victim. Also fined, £1,250 plus £650 compensation and £160 costs.

DRUGS

Armands Toms, 19, of Charles Street, Mansfield. Admitted possession of cannabis at Illusions nightclub, Mansfield on December 25. He was also found in possession of a stanley knife in a public knife. Fined £400 plus £115 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Martin Bramley, 53, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse. Admitted sexual assault after touching a woman without her consent on January 10. Imprisoned for four months because offence committed while on a suspended sentence, and because he pursued her home and unwanted behaviour continued despite her rebuttals.

Scott Allison, 20, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield. Admitted accessing an online banking account to steal £1,200. Fined £330 and to return the stolen funds, plus £85 costs.

Ryan Moore, 20, of Sylvan Avenue, Kirkby. Admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour in Mansfield on December 22. Fined £66 plus costs of £115.

Tony Hopewell, 51, of Alfred Street, Sutton. Guilty of culpable neglect to pay a fine for £530. Sentenced to custody for 14 days suspended.

Ralph Weller, 55, of Douglas Road, Sutton. Guilty of culpable neglect to pay a fine of £415. Sentenced to 14 days in custody suspended.

Regan Hennessey-Cox, 18, of Leybourne Drive, Bestwood. Admitted assisting a child from staying away from the person responsible for them. Handed a conditional discharge for 12 months and costs of £105.

Karen Crowder, 44, of Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield. Guilty of non-payment of fine of £200. Ordered to pay £20 per month.

Nathan Darker, 25, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield. Guilty of non-payment of a fine for £2,868. Given more time to pay at a rate of £40 per month.

David Bower, 34, of White Hart Street, Mansfield. Admitted breaching a restraining order. Committed to 14 weeks in prison because of a second breach of the same order. Victim surcharge of £115.

Luke Buttery, 20, of Farndon Way, Mansfield. Admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour on December 17 in Mansfield. Fined £82 plus £115 costs.

MOTORING

Scott Parker, 25, of Common Road, Huthwaite. Admitted driving without a licence or insurance on December 15 2016. Also failed to surrender to court while on bail. Fined £275.

David Rick, 29, of North Street, Huthwaite. Admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit on December 21, 2016 and driving without insurance. Disqualified for 22 months and fined £350 plus £120 court cost.

Utvars Mezinskis, 37, of Cambridge Street, Mansfield. Admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit. Disqualified for 12 months and fined £250 plus £115 costs.

Andrew Baker, 52, of Wren Court, Gateford. Admitted speeding in Mansfield within a 30mph zone. Fined £183 plus costs of £115. Handed three penalty points but no disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Steven Chadburn, 50, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale. Admitted speeding in a 50mph zone. Disqualified and handed a £115 fine plus £115 court costs.

Anthony Dobinson, 38, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Admitted driving without insurance on June 6, 2016. Fined £250 plus £30 costs but no disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

William Adams, 59, of Laburnham Street, Kirkby. Admitted speeding in a 30mph zone. Fined £150 plus costs of £85 and disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Krzysztof Chaberski, 28, of Milford Crescent, Mansfield. Admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit. Disqualified for 12 months and fined £240 plus £115 costs.

THEFT

Christopher Bickerton, 36, of Micklesdale Lane, Bilsthorpe. Admitted stealing batteries from Argos in Mansfield to the value of £9.99. Committed to prison for eight weeks because offence was days after release from custody and record of previous offending. £115 costs.

Stuart Clarke, 34, of Lansbury Gardens, Mansfield. Admitted stealing deodorant worth £3.98 from Tesco in Jubilee Way South. Given conditional discharge for 12 months and to pay compensation of £3.98 plus £45 costs.

James Davis, 26, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby. Admitted fraud after using a bank card to purchase goods. Also sent a threatening text message with the intent to cause distress. Committed to prison for eight weeks and to pay costs of £115.

Alex Kinsey, 29, of no fixed abode. Admitted stealing two bottles of Baileys worth £23.58 from B&M Bargains in Mansfield. Given 35 days in prison due to offending while on suspended sentence.

Shona Pickering, 40, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield. Admitted handling stolen goods, namely a Carrera bicycle. Conditional discharge for 12 months and to pay additional court costs of £20.

Scott Walker, 43, of Simpson Road, Mansfield. Admitted attempted theft of clothing and perfume from Next in Mansfield on December 1, 2016. Sentenced to eight days in prison suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge of £115.

VIOLENCE

Craig Coombes, 45, of Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth. Admitted assaulting two people by beating in Rainworth on January 9. Issued a community order for up to 20 days rehabilitation activity, plus £170 costs.

Gary Deakin, 42, of Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield. Admitted assaulting two people by beating on December 16. Issued a community order to undertake six months of treatment for alcohol dependency and up to 15 days rehabilitation activity.

Roland Forsdick, 26, of West Hill, Skegby. Admitted assault by beating and possession of cocaine. Issued a community order and to pay £100 compensation plus £85 costs.

Ashley Hickling, 25, of Wareham Close, Nottingham. Admitted using threatening behaviour at Clumber Street, Mansfield on December 22. Issued a community order and to pat £85 costs.

John Cooper, 35, Kirklington Road, Rainworth. Admitted assaulting a woman by beating her. Issued a community order for up to 20 days rehabilitation activity and fined £50 plus £170 costs.

Matthew Edgell, 28, of New Street Huthwaite. Admitted assaulting a man by beating him. Sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, plus £200 court costs.

Colin Wood, 45, of Vernon Road, Kirkby. Admitted assaulting a woman by beating her, and also causing intimidation to obstruct the course of justice. Sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years and rehabilitation activities.

Daniel Draycott, 32, of Harrington Street, Mansfield. Admitted breaching a restraining order on January 4. Restraining order extended for two years and ordered to attend rehabilitation activities after breach of previous orders. Court costs £85.

Tyler Fisher, 21, of Portland Street, Sutton. Admitted assaulting a woman by beating her, and also criminal damage after breaking her window and mobile phone on January 7. Issued a community order to attend up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work in the community. Compensation £529.

Gavin Hynes, 39, of Babworth Avenue, Mansfield. Admitted assaulting a woman by beating her. Handed a community order for up to 15 days rehabilitation activity plus a £50 fine, £100 compensation £85 costs.

John Stafford, 45, of Bank End Close, Mansfield. Found guilty of harassment by sending messages on Facebook on June 11, 2016. Restraining order imposed and fined £300 plus costs of £620.