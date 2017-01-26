Wheelchair man rammed into nurse three times in Ollerton

A severely-disabled man drove his wheelchair “at speed” three times into a carer’s shins in Ollerton, a court heard.

Brett Turnbull rammed into the female carer, at 7.10pm, on December 14, at Pathfinders Neurological Care Centre, on Darwin Drive.

“He became abusive and started shouting and swearing when she came to his room to speak to him about an incident,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“He came towards her at speed in his wheelchair and his boots hit her shin.”

The woman was trapped between the wheelchair and the door, and was only freed when another carer came in.

Turnbull, 33, admitted common assault when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said Turnbull had suffered from spina bifida since birth, and had been a resident at the centre for eight years.

“He has since seen his doctor about anger management. He describes the carer as a wonderful carer and he is very remorseful.”

She said Turnbull had told staff he felt depressed, and “mentally unbalanced”, but felt his plea for help had been ignored.

He was fined £180, with £85 costs and compensation of £150.