What to do with your tree once Christmas is over

Your Christmas tree is up, and you’re ready for the big festive holiday.

But what should you do with your tree once Christmas is over? Some top recycling tips have been issued by Mansfield District Council.

If you have bought a real tree, it can be taken to one of two recycling centres in the district, run by Nottinghamshire County Council. One is at Kestral Road, off Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, while the other is at Oakfield Lane in Warsop. For opening times, please visit the council’s website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk, which also has advice on how to recycle all sorts of Christmas waste, from wrapping paper to toys.

The county council is also running a tree-cycle scheme this year to help raise money for charity. For every 50 tonnes of green waste, including Christmas trees, received at the recycling centres during January 2017, £100 will be donated to Portland College in Mansfield.

However, please do not throw out your tree with the household waste. You can remove the branches and place them in your brown bin, but not the trunk.