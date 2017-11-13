What’s happening in Mansfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

Works to tree – 264 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

Alterations to front door and proposed storm porch to front – 18 Crow Hill Rise, Mansfield;

Single-storey rear extension – 43 Wheatfield Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse Mansfield Nottinghamshire NG19 9HH

Extension of dropped kerb – 60 Bishops Walk, Church Warsop;

Non-material amendment to remove condition 16 from permission 2010/0805/ST, outline application for mixed use development comprising housing maximum 430 units, employment, retail, open space, landscaping, access and infrastructure works – Land at Penniment Farm, Abbott Road, Mansfield;

Porch to front and alterations to openings – 49 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Two-storey side and single storey rear extensions – 2 Jadella Close, Mansfield;

Works to seven trees – The Chestnuts, 11 Woodview Gardens, Forest Town;

Works to five trees – 2 The Oaks, Mansfield;

Single-storey rear extension – 45 Foxglove Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Works to tree – Land at Manor Court, Church Warsop;

Development of site to create specialist sports car showroom, sui generis, and new shop unit, class A1, for Vape HQ with on-site parking – Vape HQ, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield;

Construction of 23 detached dwellings – Nursery site, The Park, Mansfield;

Works to tree – 8 Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Internally illuminated fascia with individual 3D letters and externally illuminated folded aluminium panels to existing bracket – 2 Church Street, Mansfield;

Demolition of existing extension and erection of replacement and other external alterations – 11 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Change of use from agricultural to grazing paddock and creation of a 20 metres by 40m sand menage – Field View Barn, Carter Lane, Warsop Vale;

Dwelling with associated off-road parking – Land to rear Of 32 And 34 Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Three non-illuminated entrance signs – NatWest Business Centre, Southwell Road West, Mansfield.