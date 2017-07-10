What’s being planned where you live in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council:

Approval of details reserved by conditions six and 24 and non-material amendment to permission V/2013/0656, roof and balcony design, plan layout, elevation arrangement, balcony balustrade and cladding – Larwood Park, Twickenham Road, Kirkby;

Approval of details reserved by conditions four and five of permission V/2017/0206 – 7 Hamilton Road, Sutton;

Approval of details reserved by conditions four, six, seven, 11, 13, 14 and 15 of permission V/2017/0182 – 18, Alfred Street, Kirkby;

Detached garage – 1 Beck Lane, Sutton;

Approval of details reserved by condition three of permission V/2016/0797 – Oak Street, Poplar Avenue, Laurel Grove and Hazel Grove, Kirkby;

Crown reduce one sycamore tree – 4 Leander Close, Sutton;

Single-storey extension to rear, new porch to front and two-storey side extension over garage – 17 New Hucknall Waye, Huthwaite;

Remove existing Natwest signage, ATM and night safe, infill ATM and night-safe apertures with blanking plate – Royal Bank of Scotland Group, 21a Station Street, Kirkby;

Approval of conditions three, five, six, eight, 10.1, 10.2, 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20 of permission V/2017/0140 – ROMO (Holdings), Unit D, Land off Oddicroft Lane, Sutton;

Two-storey rear extension – 19 Warren Road, Kirkby;

Change of use from offices to residential dwelling – 61 Kirkby Road, Sutton;

Two-storey and single-storey extensions to side – 7 Hollydene Close, Hucknall;

Approval of details reserved by condition six of permission V/2017/0086 – Blenheim Park Industrial Estate, Blenheim Lane, Hucknall;

Approval of details reserved by conditions three, four, eight, 10, 17, 20 and 26 of permission V/2015/0633 – Land at Rolls Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall;

Approval of details reserved by conditions one and two of permission V/2016/0489 – Land at Rolls Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall;

Approval of details reserved by conditions one and two of permission V/2015/0775 – Land at Rolls Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall;

Approval of details reserved by conditions one and two of permission V/2015/0776 – Land at Rolls Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall.