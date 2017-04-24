What’s being planned where you live?

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council
* Replace existing conservatory to the rear – 239 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield:
* Single-storey extension and erection of gates with piers to front boundary – 10 North Park, Mansfield;
* Single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing extension – 7 Sandgate Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Removal of two trees and work to avenue of trees – Barchester Healthcare Forest Hospital, Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* Advertisement consent for two timber banner frams and one non-illuminated directional sign – Pure Gym, Mansfield Leisure Park, Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* Single-storey rear/side extension – 9 Harvey Road, Mansfield;
* Two-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension to ground floor and basement – 56 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield;
* Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension – 10 Dronley Drive, Church Warsop;
* Single-storey rear extension – 183 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield;
* Rear extension including roof alterations – 12 Lansdowne Avenue, Mansfield.