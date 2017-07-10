What’s being planned near you?

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

Single-storey rear extension – 31 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield;

Works to laurel bush boundary and three trees – 22 Park Avenue, Mansfield;

Removal of one oak tree – 4 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield;

Change of use for hairdressing business – 17 Hoylake Close, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Conservatory to rear – 29 Woodlands Way, Spion Kop.

Two semi-detached bungalows – Garage Site, Keyworth Close, Mansfield;

Single-storey rear extension – 33 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield;

Detached bungalow and detached garage – Land to the north Of Richmond House, New Mill Lane, Forest Town;

Internally illuminated sign – The Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield;

Works to three trees protected by tree preservation order – 34 Granby Avenue, Mansfield;

Front porch extension over front door – Top House, 23 Pecks Hill, Mansfield;

Summer house in rear garden – 9 Rectory Road, Church Warsop;

Porch to front and side elevation – 5 Hanover Close, Forest Town;

Change of use from residential to mixed use as residential with on-site childminding – 11 Baysdale Drive, Forest Town;

Non-material amendment to application 2016/0073/ST, small-scale electricity generation plant in individual sound-proof containers, alter location of equipment – Land west of Hermitage Lane, Mansfield.