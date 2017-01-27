What’s being planned near you?

Latest planning applications in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood

Latest planning applications to Mansfield District Council:

* Removal of tree in conservation area – 9 Lochbuie Court, Mansfield;

* Demolition of existing pair of semi-detached houses, 118 and 120 Chesterfield Road North, and construction of new building to provide two shops, two two-bedroom flats and car parking – 116-120 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield;

* Works to tree and removal of tree covered by tree preservation order – Between 14-15 Birch Grove, Mansfield;

* Single-storey extension and replacement of external doors and windows – 1-5 St Margaret Street, Mansfield;

* Approval of reserved matters for 280 residential dwellings – Land adjacent to A617 Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, between Nottingham Road And Southwell Road West, Mansfield

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood District Council:

* Remove conifer and replace with yew hedge – Wesley Manse, Nottingham Road, Southwell;

* Fell three false cypress, reduce overhanging branches to one ash and one walnut – Cedar Lodge, Burgage Lane, Southwell;

* First-floor extension – 19 Brocklehurst Drive, Edwinstowe;

* Replace pitched roof of garden room with flat roof and extend first-floor at rear and internal alterations – Alderbrook, May Lodge Drive, Rufford;

* Replace existing fence and hedge with a free-standing brick wall – 1 Manor Close, Southwell;

* Change to roof material of the choir and choir aisles from slate to lead – Southwell Minster;

* Conservatory to the rear and side elevation – 14 Pinewood Avenue, Edwinstowe;

* Extension to light industrial unit with office accommodation at first floor –Adjoining Unit C, Crewe Close, Blidworth;

* Reduce two conifers by about a third, reduce one birch by about 25 per cent – White Gates, Royal Oak Court, Edwinstowe.