What’s being planned in Mansfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

Single-storey side extension to form storage area – 2 Beazley Avenue, Mansfield;

Two-storey side and single-storey rear conservatory extension – 58 Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield;

Works to 25 trees – St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield;

Infill of library courtyard, installation of roof light to courtyard and replacement of existing roof lights, replacement vertical cedar cladding on diagonally timber-clad external elevations – County Library, 10 Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Fourteen bungalows and associated works – Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Removal of two trees – Field Head, 15 The Park, Mansfield;

Single-storey rear extension – 29A Chestnut Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Two-storey side extension – 74 Raylawn Street, Mansfield;

Works to tree – 8 Lochbuie Court, Mansfield;

Removal of five trees and works to 16 trees – 105-163 Skegby Lane and Beauly Drive, Mansfield;

Non-material amendment to application 2017/0464/ful, installation of two electric-vehicle charging stations within the car park, to relocate site of stations – Bannatyne’s Health Club, Briar Lane, Mansfield.

Works to tree – 18 West Bank Wynd, Mansfield;

One-and-a-half-storey dwelling – Land at Hawksworth Avenue, rear of 48 Poplar Grove, Forest Town;

Seventeen two-bedroom bungalows and six three-bedroom, two-storey dwellings – Land off Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Demolition of two semi-detached properties and construction of new building to provide new commercial unit, class A1, with two flats above, and construction of new building to rear of site containing four flats. – 116-120 Chesterfield Road, North, Mansfield.