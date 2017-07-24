What’s being planned in Mansfield?

Have your say

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

First-floor extension to side elevation – 10 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield;

Retain three mobile classrooms, known as buildings four, six and seven – Yeoman Park Special School, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Entrance gates – 42 The Avenue, Mansfield;

Balcony on first floor over orangery and retrospective application for retention of two-storey garage to front – Lincoln Dale, 39 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield;

Erection of 2.4 metres high security fencing around boundary with inward opening gates – 14-17 Bleak Hill Way, Mansfield;

Works to two trees – 35 Gressingham Close, Forest Town;

Non-material amendment to application 2015/0564/NT, approval of reserved matters for 130 dwellings, for erection of a 1.8 metre close boarded fence in front of already rebuilt approved stone wall to rear of plots 48-53 and in front of existing stone wall forming boundaries to plots 44-47 – Land adjoining Park Hall Farm, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Two dwellings and detached garage – Land at 4 Shirburn Avenue, Mansfield;

Single-storey side extension – 24 Cherry Grove, Mansfield;

Rear and first-floor extension over existing offices to create two-bedroom flat – Mr Wheelie Wash, 125 Moor Street, Mansfield;

Single-storey side and rear extension – 47 Forest Road, Mansfield;

Single-storey extension to rear and side – 165 Sutton Road, Mansfield;

Change of use of land to showman’s depot – Disused electricity sub-station, Longster Lane, Warsop Vale.