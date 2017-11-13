What’s being planned in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:
Demolish existing coal shed and extend existing garage including alterations to roof – 81 Lower Bagthorpe, Bagthorpe;
First-floor and loft Extension – Greek Orthodox Community Centre, Old Fall Street, Huthwaite;
Single-storey side extension – 45 Lea Lane, Selston;
Single-storey and first-floor side extensions with roof lantern, detached double garage, alterations to windows, new velux window, new French doors – 19 Bathwood Drive, Sutton;
Garage conversion into ancillary living accommodation – 123 Annesley Cutting, Annesley;
Application to discharge conditions three, four, five, six, seven, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17 of permission V/2016/0487 – Land to rear of 249 & 251 Alfreton Road, Sutton;
Conservatory – 46 Church Street, Kirkby;
Change of use of public highway to create pavement café area for use Monday to Sunday. 8am-11pm – The Pilgrim Oak, 44-46 High Street, Hucknall;
Crown reduce two oak trees – 72 Christchurch Road, Hucknall.
