What’s being planned in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

Demolish existing coal shed and extend existing garage including alterations to roof – 81 Lower Bagthorpe, Bagthorpe;

First-floor and loft Extension – Greek Orthodox Community Centre, Old Fall Street, Huthwaite;

Single-storey side extension – 45 Lea Lane, Selston;

Single-storey and first-floor side extensions with roof lantern, detached double garage, alterations to windows, new velux window, new French doors – 19 Bathwood Drive, Sutton;

Garage conversion into ancillary living accommodation – 123 Annesley Cutting, Annesley;

Application to discharge conditions three, four, five, six, seven, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17 of permission V/2016/0487 – Land to rear of 249 & 251 Alfreton Road, Sutton;

Conservatory – 46 Church Street, Kirkby;

Change of use of public highway to create pavement café area for use Monday to Sunday. 8am-11pm – The Pilgrim Oak, 44-46 High Street, Hucknall;

Crown reduce two oak trees – 72 Christchurch Road, Hucknall.