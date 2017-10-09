Search

What’s being planned in Ashfield?

What's being planned where you live?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

Demolition of existing conservatory and replace with two-storey rear extension. replace window with french doors to rear elevation – 20 Occupation Lane, Kirkby;

Fell ash tree in conservation area – Hillcroft Farm, Pleasley Road, Teversal;

Dwelling – Quality Build, 22 Morley Street, Stanton Hill;

Illuminated fascia sign – The Idlewells, Sutton;

Alterations to external facade including new cladding, new windows and doors – King’s Mill Reservoir, Sherwood Way South, Sutton;

Conservatory – 64 Hazel Street, Skegby;

Conservatory – 52 Acorn View, Kirkby;

Single-storey rear extension – 8 Kirkby Mill View, Kirkby;

Application for approval of reserved matters for appearance, landscaping and scale of permission V/2017/0251 – Land adjacent 29 Main Road, Kirkby;

Crown reduce 25 conifers, three beech trees, two maple trees and 11 other trees – Birkland, Church Street, Sutton;

Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of three dwellings – 132 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale;

Outline application with all matters reserved. demolition of existing buildings and erection of maximum of six dwellings – Linby Boarding Kennels, Church Drive, Hucknall.