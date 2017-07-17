What’s being planned in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

Replace Existing with illuminated 48 sheet LED advertising display – 4 The Twitchell, Sutton;

Garage/Workshop – 23 Spa Close, Sutton;

Conversion of garage into habitable room – 8 Kirkby Mill View, Kirkby;

Conversion of barn to form dwelling – 69 Plainspot Road, Underwood;

Single-storey side extension – 14 Lynton Drive, Sutton;

Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension – Greenwood Falls Cottage, Mill Lane, Huthwaite;

Non-material amendment to permission V/2016/0041, alter size, shape and position of industrial unit – Balwant Business Park, Coxmoor Road, Sutton;

Non-Material amendment to permission V/2017/0279, change to accessible bays, patio area, barrier fencing and booth access door – McDonald’s Restaurant, Forest Street, Sutton;

Application to vary condition 11 of permission V/2014/0652 to amend house types to plots 119-120 and 168-171 – Land at Rolls Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall;

Change of use from church to five apartments – 9 Annesley Road, Hucknall;

Single-storey side and rear extension – 22 Copeland Road, Hucknall.