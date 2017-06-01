Weekly crime report for the Mansfield area

Crime reported over the past seven days in the Mansfield area.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 25th May - 12:00 1st June, sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

A hair salon on Nottingham Road was broken into, a number of hairdressing tools and equipment was taken along with a small amount of cash.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Monday morning a male offender was witnessed ripping the signage from a van parked on Rutland Street.

Broomhill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A van parked on Abbotts Croft was entered by unknown means on Wednesday night and a number of tools stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 25th a car parked on George Street was deliberately scratched.

Church Warsop

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a Transit van parked on Egmanton Road was entered by unknown means and a Hydraulic Breaker was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning the rear window of a van parked on Park Grove was smashed. On the same night all four windows of a car parked on Netherfield Lane were also smashed.

Cumberlands

Burglary other:

The garage of a property on Brick Kiln Lane was broken into at an exact date not known. A number of electrical tools and a vacuum cleaner were stolen.

Eakring

Burglary other:

Four sheds belonging to allotments on Eakring Road were broken into overnight on Sunday, it is not known if property was taken.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a red and white Yamaha 125cc motorcycle was stolen from outside an address on Southwell Road West.

On Wednesday evening an attempt was made to steal a motorcycle on Rock Street, the vehicle was damaged in the incident. Later that night a motorcycle was stolen on Eakring Road.

Forest Town East

Burglary dwelling:

On Monday afternoon the rear door to a house on Seventh Avenue was kicked open and a search made of the property, nothing appears to have been taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday morning a car in Asda car park was deliberately damaged.

Grange Farm

Burglary other:

Two white males, approximately 30 years old, were witnessing attempting to break into a number of garages on Rannoch Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 25th a car on Skegby Mount was broken into, loose change was taken from the vehicle. A car on Lismore Court was targeted on the same night, an Ipod was taken on that occasion, and a car parked on Harthill Drive was also entered after it was left unlocked, sunglasses and paperwork were stolen. All of the cars were parked on driveways.

Leeming

Theft of a motor vehicle:

CCTV captured the theft of a Mercedes van from outside a house on Long Meadow in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Two offenders were seen to be carrying out the theft.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

An unsuccessful attempt was made to break into a van parked on Leeming Lane North overnight on Tuesday, the locks were damaged in the attempt

Lindhurst

Burglary other:

The shed of a property on Shelton Court was broken into overnight on Monday. Three electrical drills were stolen.

Pleasley Hill

Burglary other:

Overnight on Wednesday four units on the Millennium Business Park were broken into. Tools were taken from one of the units.

Portland

Burglary other:

Over the weekend a commercial premises on Bleak Hill Way was broken into after a window was removed. It is not known if property was stolen.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a moped was stolen from outside an address on Moor Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a car left insecure on Quarry Lane was entered and searched, nothing was taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 25th the windscreen of a car parked on New England Way was cracked by a thrown missile.

Priory

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Friday morning a white and blue Carrerra bicycle was stolen from the garage of a house on Candlemass Court. CCTV captured the incident and showed a clear image of the male offender’s face.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

The number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Yorke Street at some time on Monday or Tuesday.

Overnight on Tuesday a van parked on St. Edmunds Avenue was entered by unknown means and a number of tools were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday night the wing mirror of a van parked on Park Road was knocked off.

Ravensdale

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A red and black 125cc motorcycle was stolen from outside a house on Barringer Road at some time over the weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon a car parked on Hickling Court was broken into via the passenger window and a Samsung Tablet stolen.

Robin Hood

Burglary dwelling:

At some time on Sunday or Monday a house on Greenwood Avenue was entered and an amount of cash was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a bag containing work equipment was stolen from a pick-up truck parked on Vale Road.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning a missile was thrown at a car parked on Oak Tree Crescent, causing extensive damage. The offence was witnessed and the offenders are known.

Sherwood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

At some time on Monday or Tuesday a car parked on West Hill Drive was deliberately scratched along one side.

Warsop Birkland

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A motorcycle was stolen from Yorke Terrace on Wednesday and later that evening found left outside an address on Chestnut Grove in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning a van parked on Little John Avenue was broken into and a number of valuable tools were taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked in a Sherwood Street car park was deliberately scratched on Friday morning.

Other News/Appeals:

Increase in theft from vehicles

There have been more than the usual number of thefts this week from cars and vans, often when a vehicle has, or may have been, left unsecured. Please remember to make sure that you always lock your vehicle and that you leave NOTHING on show as offenders are always on the lookout for a vulnerable vehicle.