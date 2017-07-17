WEATHER WARNING: Region at risk of ‘intense downpours’ this week, Met Office warns

Thought the glorious weather was here to stay for the rest of the week? Think again.

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but the Met Office has issued a YELLOW WARNING for rain across the East Midlands region.

Both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are at risk of ‘intense downpours’, the odd thunderstorm or two and potential flooding.

The warning has been put in place from 12am-8pm on Wednesday (July 19), so grab your brolly.

Click here for more info: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings