Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Thursday January 5

Today it will be a cold, crisp and sunny morning for many, although coastal areas could be a little cloudier with isolated showers possible.

These will fade, leaving a dry and sunny day for all, but staying cold. Maximum Temperature 4 °C.

Tonight will be another cold night with frost developing, and perhaps some patchy fog.

However cloud will gradually thicken from the west around dawn, with the southwesterly breeze also strengthening. Minimum Temperature -3 °C.

Friday will have a cold, and rather cloudy start. Outbreaks of rain will then spread south during the morning, before gradually clearing during the afternoon. It will turn less cold, but remaining cloudy. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.