Watch England in company of ex-Stags manager

Football fans are invited to watch England on TV in the company of ex-Mansfield Town boss Carlton Palmer.

Carlton took over as Stags manager in November 2004, but resigned the following September in the face of growing unrest from fans.

To mark the publication of his book, It is what it is, the formerWest Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and England player is hosting an evening in Sheffield.

Fans are invited to join him at Owlerton dog track on Thursday, October 5, along with other Sheffield Wednesday legends, including former Forest and Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson, England striker David Hirst and former Forest and Leeds midfielder John Sheridan to watch the World Cup Qualifier between England and Slovenia.

Fans can watch the game and hear what Carlton and his guests have to say about it at half time.

After the match there will be a Q&A plus a raffle and auction for Carlton’s charity Cavendish Cancer Care, which will receive 10 per cent of every book sale.

See your Chad next week as Carlton speaks about his time at the Stags, plus a chance to win a signed copy of his new autobiography.