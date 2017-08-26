WATCH: Dance pupils film amazing music video in Mansfield

A Mansfield dance school has filmed an impressive video, full of ‘summer fun’ in the town.

Set to hit No Money by Galantis, it features dancers from Excelsior School of Dance and Unity, a competition level, freestyle school who took part in a week long dance and media workshop in August 2017.

Sisters Frankie Walters, 6, and Kayla Walters, 10, from Sutton took part in the workshop and said pupils got to come up with the ideas for the video themselves and were also involved in the technical side of things, including the choreography.

The video was filmed at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, on Chesterfield Road South as well as Nottingham City Centre, including on Bridlesmith Walk.

The pair, who attend Leamington Primary School, have been dancing with Unity for six months.

They said the video was ‘hard work’ as the youngsters had to get up at 5am at catch a train to Nottingham to film part of the video.

But it was also ‘lots of fun’.

Kayla said: “When we were filming people stopped to look and they started filming us, it felt like we were famous.”

Kayla also performed a solo dance on top of a car park in Nottingham.

Frankie said her favourite part of making the video was dancing in the fountain.

And she wasn’t the only star of the video - as the teddy bear she won playing hook a duck during a day’s filming in Nottingham also makes a guest appearance.

Proud Mum Sam said: All the parents were amazed when they saw the video for the first time because it looked so professional. I think it was themed around summer fun’ and when you watch it, that does really come across.”

The video was directed by Gareth Booth, an english and media studies teacher at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy and Missy Alice,a dance teacher at Excelsior School of Dance

The Excelsior School of Dance, which is based in Mansfield Woodhouse said: “We’ve worked on the project all week from concept to completion. The kids worked so hard and were absolute professionals. We’re delighted with the finished product.