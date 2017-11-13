Watch as a Portland College student walks for the first time in two years

An 18-year-old from Forest Town has learnt how to walk unaided again after becoming unable to walk two years ago.

Conor Lewis who is in his second year at Portland College on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, became unable to walk in 2015 because of a neurological condition.

While attending lessons, Conor saw the physiotherapy department at the school.

He started small by tensing his leg muscles before moving onto a walker and then finally walking unaided.

Conor described the experience which happened on Friday (November 10) as “Life-changing.”

He said: “It felt weird but in a good way. I’ve not done this in two years and it’s like seeing the world in a different way.”

While the exertion from walking made Conor dizzy and slightly nauseous but he was still determined to keep going, surprising staff and students by walking into a lesson.

Conor is also no stranger to sports being on the college’s sports course and takes part in Boccia, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby.

Alastair Beverly is the Physiotherapist Manager at the college.

He said: “Conor has worked incredibly hard for over a year with our team of therapists and staff at college.

“He has always demonstrated a positive attitude towards his therapy sessions which have included gym sessions, work in lessons, home programmes and hydrotherapy.”

Conor will continue to visit physio for regular sessions, increasing his confidence with walking and practising walking while at home.