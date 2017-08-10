Warsop teens terrorised by thugs carrying samurai sword and wearing horror movie masks

A group of teenagers were terrorised and beaten up by thugs carrying a samurai sword and wearing horror movie masks as they camped out in Warsop.

Spencer Park-Rose, 14, and a group of around six friends of similar age were camping in Fletchers Wood near Robin Hood Avenue in Warsop when they were set upon by the group, who were wearing masks similar to those worn by in dystopian horror film The Purge.

One was carrying a samurai sword and at least one had a knuckleduster.

They attacked one of the teenagers,leaving him with injuries to his face and the other youngsters managed to flee.

One girl was awoken by one of the masked men who held a candle by his face, lighting up his eerie mask, before he tried to drag her from the tent.

She managed to kick the yob off before running away.

Spencer’s stepfather Neil Hubbard said: “They were all absolutely terrified. I want to find out who was responsible for this.

“They were so scared and rightly so.”

He said the teens had been enjoying their summer break but were now too scared to go out after dark in case they come across the thugs again.

“It’s the summer holidays, and they should be having fun but they are worried about their safety and are coming home much earlier than they usually would.”

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: We’re investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted in Warsop at around 3.30am on Sunday August 6.

He was camping with friends in Fletchers Wood when it’s believed a group of people wearing masks stormed the camp resulting in the 15-year-old being hit in the face and suffering bruising to his eye.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 152 of 6 August.