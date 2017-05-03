Warsop mum’s drug dealing uncovered by ex’s abusive text

A Warsop mum’s drug dealing was uncovered when she complained to police about abusive text messages from her ex, a court heard.

Officers were called to an address on Vickers Street, on November 8, last year, but found texts relating to the sale of cannabis while examining Chantelle Willets’ mobile phone.

Small quantities of cannabis, and between £300 and £600 of cocaine, were found at the house, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Willets, 26, of Sandy Lane, admitted possession and intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Treve Landers, mitigating, said the single mother only bought “sufficient quantities of the drugs” for herself and a “tight-knit group of friends” when they went out clubbing at weekends.

“She had a strict number of customers who were all her friends,” he added.

“There is no commercial element. She has stopped using drugs.”

Willets was bailed until Nottingham Crown Court, on May 24, for sentence.