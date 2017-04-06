Warsop man pelted shopkeeper with veg after lottery let-down

A Warsop man who thought he’d won the lottery saw red and hurled vegetables at a shop assistant when he was told he hadn’t, a court heard.

Jonathan Whiteman came into the Co-Op, on the High Street, claiming he had won money on National Lottery scratch cards, on November 7, last year, but “lost his temper”, said Joanne Reynolds, prosecuting.

Some of the items he hurled hit the shop assistant, who also injured his head when he ducked behind the till.

Whiteman, 32, of Muschamp Terrace, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “It is quite a bizarre incident. He didn’t set out to cause injury.”

He said Whiteman had become alcohol dependent while nursing his dying father, and this led to the loss of his job and increasing depression.

His problems were caused when he mixed alcohol and medication for depression, but he had recently found a job as a groundworker.

“He has since turned a corner,” said Mr Perry. “He is trying to be better for his family.”

Whiteman was fined £200, and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the shop assistant, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.