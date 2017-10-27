Warning over Kirkby burglaries

Detectives are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries in Kirkby.

Police said there have been five such offences on the Larwood Park estate in the last four weeks.

Between September 22 and October 18, three properties on Webb Ellis Road and one each on Vicarage Road and Twickenham Road were entered by force and items of value were stolen.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but we’re urging local residents to remain vigilant, as well as appealing for people to be on the look-out for any suspicious behaviour.

“If you see anything unusual or out of place report it to us by calling 101.

“This could include a suspicious vehicle outside your neighbour’s house or hearing the sound of glass smashing nearby.

“Note down the car registration number or description of any suspicious persons you may have seen and report it to us if you believe it to be unusual.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 846 of October 18, 2017.