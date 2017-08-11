Warning graphic imagery: Mansfield thugs glassed cyclist and stole his bike

A Mansfield man was left needing surgery after he was ‘glassed’ by thugs who then stole his bike.

Carl Freestone, 54, has just come out of hospital after a bottle of Lambrini was thrown at him as he cycled through town, severely lacerating his elbow.

Carl was left bleeding on the side of Church Street, Mansfield, after he was targeted by a gang at around 11pm on Wednesday.

He said: “There was about five or six of them.

“They threw an open bottle of pop at me while I was cycling past and I then got off the bike to ask them why they had just done it.

“They then pushed me around and I got back on my bike to get away and that is when they threw the glass bottle at me.

“I got off my bike so I could defend myself they then grabbed my bike and made off with it.

“I lost a lot of blood.”

Carl has since had surgery to remove the glass embedded in his elbow.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and information and no arrests have currently been made.