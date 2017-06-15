Warning after cat poisoned by antifreeze

A Huthwaite couple have warned pet owners to be on their guard after their cat was believed to have been poisoned by anti-freeze.

The death of Mowgli a 17-month old tom on Monday is thought to have been the fourth incident of poisoning in a week in the area.

Mowgli’s heartbroken owner Mark Bannister told how he and girlfriend Gemma Bolsover noticed their pet was ill on Monday evening.

Mark 27 of New Street, Huthwaite said: “We came home from work about 5.30pm and Gemma saw Mowgli was ill.

“It was as if he was drunk and couldn’t control his bowels.

“She rushed the cat to the vet , but it ws too late. Later we had another phone call .

“The vet told us he had suffered third stage organ failure and had died.”

Mark said it looked like Mowgli had all the classic symptoms of anti-freeze poisoning.

He said the cat had probably drank the poison on Sunday night as he ha been left in the house all day.

Mark said:” It is disgraceful - if you don’t want a cat there chase them away - poisoning an innocent animal is a horrible thing to do.

“We understand there have been similar incidents where cats have been poisoned around Huthwaite.

“It is not even the time of year for anti-freeze. I Would like to think it wasn’t deliberate but everything points towards that.

He was a lovely cat, he used to cuddle up with the dog.”

Vets4pets in Sutton told Chad three cats had been taken to them with anti-freeze poisoning over th epast week.

While Mark believes her cat was poisoned deliberately the RSPCA said anti-freeze poisonings are relatively common.

The animal safety charity added: “Most people are unaware of the danger to pets from antifreeze poisoning.

“Ingesting the smallest amount can cause kidney failure and death, especially in cats.

“Accidental poisonings from spills/leaks, as well as leaking water coolant from cars happen every year, leading to pet death.

“Clean up spills immediately, no matter how small. Ensure pets cannot access the area until it’s clean and safe.”

Anyone with information contact Nottignhamshire Police quoting incident number 858-14062017.

Signs of anti-freeze poisoning in pets include:

- Vomiting

- Seeming depressed/sleepy

- Appearing drunk and uncoordinated

- Seizures (fits)

- Difficulty breathing

Signs of antifreeze poisoning can show 30 minutes after ingestion. It can be two/three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

Antifreeze poisoning can cause pain, suffering, distress and ultimately, death. Poisoning cats can constitute a criminal offence; under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 the maximum penalty for anyone found guilty is up to six months imprisonment and/or a £20,000 fine.