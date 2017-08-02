Waring Engineering keeps on repairing

Have your say

A family-run engineering firm in Ashfield is celebrating its 25th year in business.

Waring Engineering supplies casing for the maintenance and repair of pipelines for oil, petrochemical and gas.

Waring Engineering part owner Richard Waring.

The business – the UKs leading manufacturer of Epoxy repair sleeves and tees to repair damaged pipes – is owned and run by husband and wife team Richard and Jayne Waring.

Dad-of-two Richard, aged 56, from Sutton is also the managing director of the company, which employs his nephew Scott and is set to take on his eldest son Tom.

He said: “We are really the only company that does what we do.

“British Gas and I developed Epoxy repair sleeves and tees together and I produced the first prototype of the repair sleeve.

Staff at Waring Engineering

“It was the first kind that did not need welding onto the existing pipe.”

The company was set up in 1992 and now employs 10 people in the area.

Over its 25 years of experience, it has collected a impressive clientele list, including National Grid, Shell and BP.

Richard said: “We have been hired to do work on the new HS2 high-speed railway, as part of our work with National Grid, which will run over the next five years.

Scott Waring at the plate roller.

“Everything has got to be in place before the tracks arrive – this includes moving or improving existing pipelines.”

Works manager Shane Williamson has been at the company for 14 years.

The 47-year-old said: “I have worked here longer than anywhere.

“We provide on site measuring for jobs, so I have been everywhere over the years including the Yemen, France and the Netherlands.”

Since purchasing plate rollers, the firm has brought all of its production in house.

Richard said: “We cover production from start to finish using materials from the UK and Germany.”

The company produces the products out of its unit on Field Industrial Estate, Low Moor Road, Kirkby.

Richard said: “I am proud of the fact I have never made anyone redundant, even when the nation was going though hard times.

“We started off in a 200 sq feet building and now we are in a 10,000 sq feet unit which we hope to expand.

“You can’t build a good company without a good workforce which I have.

“You have got to treat your team well, which hopefully I have done over the years.”

Georgina Walker is the office manager.

The 40-year-old said: “I have worked at the company for two years and it is very nice.

“They are a great bunch of lads and we work well together, it is a lovely placet to work, which is why no one leaves.”