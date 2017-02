Police are appealing for information to help trace Thomas McEvoy, 27, of no fixed address, who is wanted in connection with a number of offences including sexual assault and failing to appear at court.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach McEvoy, who has links to the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire areas.

Anyone with information on McEvoy’s whereabouts is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.