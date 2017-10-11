Vintage vehicles on display at second Mansfield Car Show

Dozens of vintage vehicles will be on display when Mansfield hosts its second car show on the Market Place on Sunday, October 22.

Car enthusiasts are being invited to show off their pride and joy at the free event, which is expected to attract hundreds of visitors.

There will be a competition to find the best vehicle on display, with the top prize sponsored by estate agent John Sankey, who himself is an avid car fan. John can often be seen around town in his 1976 Rover P6 3500 VIP, which he will be showing off on the day.

Coun Mick Barton, deputy mayor at Mansfield District Council, who have organised the show, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming new visitors and exhibitors at the event after it was so well-received last year.

“The council is working hard to raise the profile of Mansfield town centre by hosting great events that can be enjoyed by all the family, so we hope you can go along to show your support.”

Other vehicles on display will include a Riley 4/72 Saloon, a 1958 Oldsmobile Super 88, a selection of rally cars and a Mini Cooper. But spaces are still available for classic vehicles of all makes and varieties.

Mansfield Fire Museum has also promised to take along a vintage fire-engine, which is sure to be real crowd-pleaser, set to delight people of all ages.

Other prizes in the competition will include £50 cash and a £20 voucher to spend at Mansfield Market. And in addition to the vehicles, the event will feature a kids zone with free face-painting, giant games and craft activity to keep the little ones entertained while the adults peruse the cars.

Food vendors will be on hand to whet the appetites of visitors, while live music will entertain the crowds at various intervals throughout the day.

Admission to the show, which runs from 11 am to 3 pm, is free for spectators and exhibitors alike, although the latter must pre-book their space in advance by e-mailing events@mansfield.gov.uk.