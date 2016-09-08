Village school joins academy trust

A village secondary school is the latest establishment to step away from council control by signing up to join an academy trust.

From the beginning of September, Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth became part of the East Midlands Education Trust, meaning it is no longer under the guidance of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Joseph Whitaker's A-level students from last month.

The Warsop Lane school was invited to join the trust earlier in the summer with the governors voting in favour of the switch.

It is now one of six schools within the partnership, including The Kimberley School and The West Bridgford School - which was the founding member.

David Bell, headteacher at Joseph Whitaker, said: “We are delighted to be joining this very successful trust as equal partners.

“It was extremely important to the governors and I that we joined a trust with the same values and ethos for education as our school.”

“The lead school in the trust is the West Bridgford School, an Ofsted outstanding school with excellent academic results. We will be challenging ourselves to move closer to the results achieved by West Bridgford.”

Mr Bell assured parents that it is not a takeover but a partnership of equals, with the governors retaining control of the school.

Rob McDonough, chief executive of EMET, told the Chad: “Joseph Whitaker is a school with an excellent local and county reputation.

“It is an Oftsed-rated good school and the staff have a great deal to offer to the trust in terms of their subject knowledge and leadership expertise.

“I am confident that Joseph Whitaker will benefit enormously from this partnership in the same way we will benefit from their inclusion.”