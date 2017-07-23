VIDEO: Stags fans were invited to watch the team train at the club’s Open Day

Have your say

Mansfield Stags were invited to watch the team at an open training session today (Sunday, July 23) at the club’s Open Day.

The town is awash with anticipation ahead of the new season following a number of outstanding player signings.

Taking place at One Call Stadium, fans were able to watch the squad train on the ‘top pitch’ and this was followed by a signing-session.

There was also a variety of children’s rides, bouncy castles, as well as activities around One Call Stadium.

Additionally, Football in the Community assembled their ‘speed tunnel’, where fans got the chance to test the velocity of their shots!

Chief executive, Carolyn Radford, said: “This is a great day in the club’s calendar and had an extra injection of anticipation this year following the acquisition of a number of impressive signings in the close season.

“There is a palpable excitement around One Call Stadium and the town right now.”

Gemma Clarke, 24, was there with her two sons, Kian, six, and Kayden, four.

Gemma said: “Kian comes every Saturday to play and watches as well.

“He is a big fan. We come to the Open Day every year.

“Kayden will be coming as well when he turns five.”

David Lathall, 38, has been a Stags fan all this life.

He said: “We love the Open Day and we come every year.

“I have been a fan all my life and I’ve always been coming.”

David was there with Jake Shelton, nine, who plays for Hucknall Warriors and Hucknall Harriers at the weekends.

Fans also had the opportunity to purchase season tickets from the ticket office as well as the new home shirt.