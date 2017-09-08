VIDEO: Road closed after bridge crash

A road has been closed in Huthwaite after a crash close to the Woodend Bridge.

Chesterfield Road in the village has been shut by police from the junction at Woodland Avenue to the junction at Newtonwood Lane, close to the Woodend pub.

A fuel spill could be seen close to the road blocks next to Newtonwood Lane.

Residents say they are concerned about the safety of the road.

Huthwaite & Brierley councillor Lee Anderson said:”For years now residents have raised serious concerns about the road safety at this bridge. A few years ago I asked Highways to consider putting traffic lights in at the bridge similar to the ones at Newton just up the road. I was told this bridge did not justify lights yet time and time again we see accidents at this bridge.

“You take your life into your own hands whilst driving over Woodend Bridge and it’s high time something was done before someone is killed. The warning signs are there for all to see.”

Nottinghamshire Police have been conctacted for more information.