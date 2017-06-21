VIDEO: Residents ‘shocked’ after teenage girl found dead in Mansfield

Residents of a Mansfield street are in shock after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found this morning (Wednesday, June 21).

Officers were called to Foston Close on the Oak Tree estate at 1.45am amid concerns for her safety.

The scene where a 17-year-old girl's body has been found

Residents said they weren’t sure what had happened on the street but that they had seen a lot of ambulances and police cars on the street in the early hours.

Murder probe underway after teenage girl found dead in Mansfield

One resident who did not want to be named said: “I don’t know what’s happened but I know it’s serious.

“I’m shocked as you don’t expect something like that to happen.”

Police and ambulance's were at the scene

Another resident, who also did not want to be named, said they see a lot of police activity on the street.

She said: “We saw lots of ambulances but we don’t know what it’s about.

“There’s always something going off around here. I don’t feel safe letting my son play on the park and I give him strict times of when he can play on there.

“There is a lot of police activity around here.”

However, Alan Speed, 65, said he feels safe living on the street and him and his neighbours are a close knit group.

He said: “We are quite close knit in my part of the street and I get on really well with my neighbours.

“I don’t think this area is as bad as people make it out to be.”