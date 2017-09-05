VIDEO & PICTURES: Police want to trace these four men after serious assault in Mansfield

Police have released CCTV footage and pictures of four men they would like to speak to after a serious assault in Mansfield.

A 21-year-old man remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of St Peters Way and Woodhouse Road at around 4.10am on Sunday.

The men in the video and photos are all white.

The first was wearing a dark top, dark bottoms and eating a takeaway.

The second was wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved top and dark bottoms.

The third was wearing a long-sleeved top with the CK logo on the front and dark bottoms.

Do you recognise these men? If so, call Nottinghamshire Police.

The fourth was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, dark bottoms and was eating a pizza.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help.

"If you recognise these men, please contact us on 101, quoting incident 149 of September 3."