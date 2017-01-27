VIDEO: Piano playing spontaneously believed to be demonic presence

Mansfield ghost hunters believe they may have been contacted by a piano-playing demon while they played with a Ouija board.

Paranormal investigators at Haunted Live were aghast as they filmed a session at the Village in Mansfield,

The team broadcast their ghost hunts on Facebook Live for the public to watch for free, and say they regularly hear notes being played on the piano.

The eerie footage showed a piano playing by itself and investigations were terrified as their heard the same two notes being played in quick succession.

Tyey then heard the piano being played numerous times again when they returned to the site on Friday, January 13.

Member of the team Paul Stevenson, 47, the editor of a paranormal magazine, said: “All six of us were there and the piano went off. It freaks you out and you think how did that happen?. It’s weird.

Mansfield-based ghost hunters have hit national headlines after filming a piano play itself, possibly due to a spectoral force. (Lee Roberts and Paul Stephenson at the front of shot).

“Different groups go into the Village each weekend, and the piano always seems to play when people dabble with the Ouija board. Different things happen all the time.

I’ve been doing this nearly 15-20 years and it still always surprises me. The more ghost hunt the more sceptical you become because you expect that I would have found something by now.

“We’re not experts or scientists, we do it for a laugh. It’s a hobby.”

Read more:

The piano chimed with the same two notes in quick succession while the group played with a Ouija board.

{http://www.chad.co.uk/news/ghost-hunters-hope-for-small-screen-hit-1-7539864Ghost hunters hope for small screen hit|click here}

Sutton ghost hunters spooked by ONE MILLION viwers on Facebook

Ghost hunter up in court for damaging haunted hall

Some viewers of their FacebookLive stream said they heard the notes while others were unconvincing.

The group were shocked by the potential 'contact from the other side' - one man held his face in disbelief.

Even Paul, a father of two twins from Sutton, said he remains sceptical whenever activity is recorded.

He added: “I’m not 100 per cent convinced ghosts are out there, I’m still sceptical. But I’m not willing to discount it and say Ghosts aren’t real. The things I’ve seen and heard I can’t explain.”

After the scene went viral on Facebook, attracting tens of thousands of viewers, the story was picked up by numerous national media outlets.

“It’s been pretty manic, seeing the same story from different angles,” added Paul.

“I’m very pleased with how viral it went and it got loads of national coverage. This is really good for paranormal culture it gets it out there. There’s probably 40-50 events companies that run these events every week so it’s a massive phenomenon and getting more popular.

The group visit the Village, an activity centre which also hosts laser tags, regularly, along numerous others who travel to the site, and holding seances and dabbling with a Ouija board a few feet away from the piano.

Last year they also filmed a spooky mist that he thought could have been the spirits of seven dead monks who died in a fire there.

Haunted Live Presenter Lee Roberts, 40, also from Sutton, is determined to find concrete proof of the paranormal and says he aims to communicate with whoever is trying to make contact from the others side - even if it is a demon.

Lee said: “I will try to interact with anything that’s there if it wants to communicate.

“If I found out it was demonic I would still try to do this.

“I will take my chances with whatever it is in my bid to prove the existence to the world.”

“My team return in February and we will be focusing on that area for sure. We hope to get better quality footage of it happening again.

Also remaining sceptical, Lee says he always tries to explain occurrences from a scientific standpoint before jumping to conclusions.

He added: “The scientific explanation could be that a change in temperature at night is making the piano keys sound. However there are no windows down there and the temperature is roughly the same both day and night so I don’t think that is the explanation.

“It could be something spiritual. A lot of people use the ledge table nearby for their experiments, whether it is with Ouija boards or other methods. But there are lots of people trying to contact spirits so one could be trying to respond by playing the piano to make them take notice.

“If there are such things as ghosts, and they are trying to make contact, what better way than playing the piano? Maybe the notes it plays are significant?”

The owner of The Village, Mike Lee has said he has never heard the piano playing itself before, but he has seen strange shadows and many staff and guests have reported unusual happenings in the building.