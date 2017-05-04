Video: Mansfield building blaze still ongoing.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze at two buildings, one used as a major waste management and recycling centre.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth and the specialist rescue unit from Newark were called to the blaze on Sheepbridge Lane shortly before 3am today. At 7am,

Firefighters tackle a fire off Sheebridge Lane Mansfield.

At the scene this morning Station manager Craig Day said firecrews were initially called to a fire in an open space but when the arrived they found two buildings well alight, the main waste recycling centre for A&B Waste Recycling and an engineering workshop.

He said: “The fire is still alight in the waste recycling unit and we are using plant onsite to dig out the waste to give us the opportunity to extinguish it.”

At 2.30pm the operation was still ongoing with two appliances and firefighters using breathing apparatus.

A fire services spokesman said cylinders found in the engineering workshop had been dealt with and were not deemed dangerous.

A fire investigation had taken place but there was no cause yet established for the fire.

