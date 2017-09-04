Video: Last of the seaside fun at Idlewells

Youngsters enjoyed the last of the summer fun as Idlewells shopping centre held its final Seaside Saturday this weekend.

Every Saturday throughout the six week school holidays the kids have been treated to a little taste of our great British seaside.

Last of summer fun at idlwells shopping centre. Rebecca, Mikael and samuel Shaw.

Activities have included sand sculptures roll a ball, donkey derby, coloured sand art cool beach crafts and sideshow fun games. On Saturday youngsters grabbed their buckets and spades and delved into the ever popular sand pit for the last time.