VIDEO: Investigation underway after Sutton house fire

Firefighters from Ashfield and Mansfield attended a house fire in Sutton this morning.

Crews were called to Dalestorth Road at 4.42am. On arrival, firefighters found a fire in a bedroom on the first floor and, in total, six breathing apparatus wearers went in to search the property and extinguish the fire, using hose reel jets.

The property on Dalestorth Road.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place today.

No-one was in the property at the time.

