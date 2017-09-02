Video: Hundreds march to save threatened hospital ward

Hundreds of campaigners marched through Mansfield today to save the Chatsworth Ward at Mansfield Community Hospital from closure.

Nurses, health workers, trade unionists and activists joined the march from the Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate to Butter Cross Square in the town centre.

The neuro-rehabilitation ward is set to close in November.

Secretary of UNITE Nottinghamshire NHS branch Jon Dale, said: The immediate threat is to the service that this unit provides to the people of Mansfield and Ashfield .

It is to lose specialist care ad other services the ward is providing for hundreds of patients with conditions like MS, Parkinsons and brain injuries.

“But Chatsworth is just one ward.

“We are fighting against cuts to the whole NHS. That is what this protest is about.

“Enough is enough we are not going to accept any more privatisation.

“It is a fantastic demonstration but is just the start of the campaign . It is going to grow . This will really bring home the message home to local people that there is a fight on . We want to save our NHS.”

Chatsworth ward will be closing from November this year. The ward currently provides neuro rehabilitation care, helping people who have suffered injuries to their nervous system to recover. Richard Mitchell, chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Stockwell Gate hospital said the closure was due to problems recruiting specialist staff and reduced need for the service.