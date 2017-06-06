VIDEO: Forensic officers search Mansfield Woodhouse home as part of murder investigation

Forensic officers could be seen outside a home in Mansfield Woodhouse today after a murder investigation was launched.

Wearing white bodysuits they were seen moving furniture and other items of interest out of the property on Long Meadow.

Officers have been stationed outside the the house since yesterday evening.

A neighbour said she understood there was a “commotion” before emergency services arrived on the street.

She said: “I only know there was a commotion last night and police and ambulance flooded the area, there was an ambulance still there until gone 11pm and there’s been a police cordon this morning.”

A passerby said: “I live behind this road and I heard lots of police sirens and cars but I didn’t know what had happened until this morning.”

A murder investigation has been launched after a 66-year-old man has died.

Police and ambulance were called to a house in Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 9.10pm last night (Monday, June 5).

A 66-year-old man with serious injuries was tended to before being taken to King’s Mill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is to be interviewed by officers.

An investigation is in its early stages, however, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and are not searching for anyone else.

Police declined to confirm or deny whether the man and woman were related to each other.

If you have any information that may assist call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of June 5.

Read more here:http://www.chad.co.uk/news/murder-investigation-launched-after-66-year-old-man-dies-1-8580622