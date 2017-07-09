VIDEO: Firefighters battle Clay Cross blaze

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze off Derby Road, Clay Cross, at around 5.38pm this afternoon (Sunday, July 9).

The fire is believed to have started in a unit to the rear of a motorcycle shop.

Residents reported hearing ‘explosions’ coming from the fire site.

The first fire engine arrived on the scene and requested assistance in tackling the blaze. Four more crews were sent, from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Mansfield and Ashfield.

Firefighters have been using a high-rise ladder and water carrier to battle the flames.

Photo submitted by Pete Mccrave and Mark Pearman

Speaking earlier, a spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters are working hard at the scene... and are expected to be there for some time yet.

“Engines are blocking the street and police are also in attendance. It is far too early to determine the cause.”

Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to the smoke and fumes.

A plume of thick black smoke rises from the building. Photo: Ben Wood.

The blaze in Clay Cross. Photo: Jack Parkes.

The large plume of smoke can be seen for miles around. Photo: Jonathan Mellon.

A crowd of residents watch firefighters tackling the blaze. Photo: Dan Hayes.