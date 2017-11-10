VIDEO: Council gritting teams prepared for the worst

With weather forecasters predicting another harsh winter – and arctic conditions arriving possibly as early as November – Nottinghamshire County Council says it is already well-prepared for the worst.

It is once again business as usual for the county’s highways network with the Via East Midlands team based at the county council’s highways depots managing winter maintenance.

The county council’s four salt barns are already full to the brim, giving it 12,000 tonnes more salt stockpiled than official Government recommendations, putting the county council in a strong position for dealing with the worst winter conditions.

Operations will continue to take place from the four depots countywide at Gamston, Bilsthorpe, Markham Moor and Newark. There are 30 gritting vehicles in the fleet, with 23 used on each run.

Overall, the county council has the capacity to store around 20,000 tonnes of salt – some 18,000 tonnes of it under cover. Preparations also see 1,300 roadside grit bins checked and refilled, and salt deliveries being made to parish councils.

Councillor John Cottee, Committee Chairman for Communities and Place, at Nottinghamshire County Council, has visited Bilsthorpe depot and said: “I’ve been having a look around to make sure we are ready for the winter programme, working with our partner, Via East Midlands.

“We’ve got 20,000 tonnes of salt ready to go should the weather change to the appalling conditions we sometimes get in the winter.”

The gritting teams have been on 24/7 standby since November 1, and have already been out when the road temperature has fallen below zero. They will remain on 24/7 standby until the end of March, although they will remain on part standby until mid-April when the danger of ice and frost is fully past.

For more information about gritting routes, winter driving and other information, visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/winter