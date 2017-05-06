VIDEO: Conservative Party launches campaign in Mansfield

The Conservative Party Chairman, Sir Patrick McLoughlin, officially launched the Conservatives’ General Election campaign in the Mansfield constituency this morning (Saturday, May 6).

Sir Patrick was joined by Ben Bradley, the Conservative candidate in Mansfield for the election.

Conservative Party officially launched its campaign in Mansfield

The party also opened a campaign shop for Ben in the Market Place.

Also present were other Nottinghamshire Conservative Party parliamentary candidates as well as party activists from the county.

After the official launch members of the party walked around the Market Place to hand out leaflets and to talk to voters.

Sir Patrick said: “We’ve got an important four and a half weeks.

“We’re now aiming for the general election and trying to get our message across.

“We’ve got a great candidate in Ben and we’re going to put up a real fight here.”