VIDEO: CCTV footage released in Kirkby robbery investigation

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to following a robbery in Kirkby in Ashfield.

A man was approached by two men on Lowmoor Road just after midnight on Sunday, December 18. They sprayed a liquid in his face, knocked him to the floor then punched and kicked him. They got away with his briefcase which contained cash.

The first man is described as around 30-years-old, of an athletic build and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a black zip up jacket, dark bottoms, a hat and something covering his face and head.

The second man is around 5ft 11 ins tall, of an athletic build and was wearing black clothing.

The stolen briefcase is black leather.

If anyone recognises these men or has any information that could help contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 264 of December 18.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.