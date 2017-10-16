VIDEO: CCTV footage released after Ravenshead burglary

Nottinghamshire police has released CCTV footage after a number of items were taken from a home in Ravenshead.

A force spokesman said: “Do you know these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with the incident.

“We appreciate that due to the clothing, it makes it difficult to identify the men in the video, but we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.”

At around 1pm on 12 September, two men forced their way into a house and stole a number of watches, jewellery and some car keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 483 of 12 September. Or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.