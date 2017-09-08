VIDEO: Brace yourselves ladies - The Dreamboys are coming to Mansfield!

The UK's most successful male strip group The Dreamboys have announced a new UK tour - and it includes two dates in Mansfield next week.

The group, all professionally trained dancers, are renowned for their atmospheric shows, bringing together high energy dance routines, challenging choreography and incredibly toned physiques.

The Dreamboys will be performing in Mansfield on September 11 and 12.

And they will be at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on September 11 and 12.

Watch the video for a preview of what to expect, and grab your tickets now, here.