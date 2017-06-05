Video: Bikers set off on Mansfield to Monaco charity challenge

A team of cyclists are pedalling from Bilsthorpe to Monaco to raise more than £30,000 for charity.

The team of 11 from Noble Foods set off this morning on their 1,054 mile journey.

Their fundraising target is now more than £30,000 for the John Eastwood Hospice and Cancer Research.

Team leader Bob Lilliman said: “Last year we completed the feat of cycling from our southernmost mill to our northernmost mill, travelling over 500 miles and raising over £23,000.

“This year we are going one step and a few more further.

“We will be cycling from Mansfield, the location of our largest feed mill, Belle Eau Park, and finish in Monte Carlo, Monaco on Friday 16th June.

“Our cyclists will travel across 3 countries: UK, France and Monaco; covering 1,070 miles with a total climb of 42,600ft.

“We are raising money for the John Eastwood Hospice who treat and care for terminally ill patients.

“They receive no NHS funding and are only able to continue from donations.

“Our other charity is Cancer Research. Both charities are very important and personal to us and your support is greatly appreciated.”

To donate to the appeal, visit:

https://www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/mansfieldtomonaco