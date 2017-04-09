VIDEO: Bikers ride from Nottingham to Mansfield to help disadvantaged children

The run-up to Easter has gotten off to a roaring today (Sunday, April 9) as bikers took part in the 37th Nottinghamshire Easter Egg Run to help disadvantaged children.

After they rode up the A60 from Nottingham’s Forest Recreation Ground to Mansfield Fire Station, bikers donated Easter eggs, which will be distributed by firefighters to Surestart centres, children’s homes and children with special needs and those living with foster parents.

Bikers travelled from Nottingham to Mansfield

This is the 11th consecutive year that Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has hosted the event.

Previous years have seen more than 1,000 bikers take part, and between them, they have managed to bring a smile to the faces of children across Nottinghamshire who benefit from their generosity and kindness.