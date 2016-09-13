VIDEO AND PICTURES: Thousands attend Major Oak Festival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Thousands of people flocked to Sherwood Forest to enjoy the sights and sounds of the annual Major Oak Woodland Festival at the weekend.

Coracle making, a Shire horse demonstration and activities for children such as claymaking were particularly well received with the public, and an estimated 4,000 people were in attendance over the two days.

Major Oak Woodland Festival. Sam and Matthew Stevenson, 8 and 11, respectively, get a lesson in bee keeping from Judith Chase.

People braved the rain on Saturday and enjoyed glorious sun on Sunday to celebrate Nottinghamshire’s famous ancient oak.

The event was organised by Nottinghamshire County Council in partnership with The Sherwood Forest Trust.

The free fun weekend featured heritage crafts, traditional toys, outdoor learning, environmental play and the chance to learn about conservation work and bugs and critters as well.

County council ranger Graeme Turner said: “It was a great weekend and a really enjoyable event once again.

Major Oak Woodland Festival. Andy Alder smokes garlic bulbs for visitors to buy at Sherwood Forest on Saturday.

“The festival provides a unique insight into the workings of one of Europe’s most important areas of forest both from the past and present through this interactive and enjoyable event.”

The festival is in its third year and was sponsored by Robert Woodhead Ltd, and supported by Newark and Sherwood District Council.

Major Oak Woodland Festival. Sue Parkins puts the finishing to a willow owl which was on display along with other woodland creatures she has designed and crafted.