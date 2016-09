Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Visitors to Mansfield’s first car and bike show had a wheely good time at the weekend.

The event, held in the Market Place on Sunday, showcased a range of vehicles including vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, scooters and rally cars. There were also vintage fire engines and ambulances on display.

Budding racing drivers could test out their driving skills in the Formula 1 simulator and Birchall Racing also attended with one of their trophy winning sidecars.